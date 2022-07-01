Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 3,083 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Barclays upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,100.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $42.91 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

