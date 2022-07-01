Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 669 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Edison International by 818.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

EIX stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.01%.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.