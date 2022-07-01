Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.14) to £111 ($136.18) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.68) to £120 ($147.22) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.74 billion, a PE ratio of -206.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

