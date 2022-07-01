Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,478,000 after buying an additional 208,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,762,000 after buying an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.