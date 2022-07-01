Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 2,899 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

