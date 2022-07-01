Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 324 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.92 and its 200 day moving average is $218.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

