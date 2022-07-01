Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 37 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.60.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $657.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $673.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.