Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 942 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

UL opened at $45.83 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $60.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

