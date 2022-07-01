Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $514,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.46 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

