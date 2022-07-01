Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $157.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.32. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

