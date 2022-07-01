Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) versus Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Head-To-Head Survey

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A -94.27% -46.57% Baudax Bio -1,201.69% N/A -26.40%

33.5% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Marpai and Baudax Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marpai and Baudax Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million 1.38 -$15.98 million N/A N/A Baudax Bio $1.08 million 5.03 -$19.77 million ($7.47) -0.11

Marpai has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Summary

Marpai beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marpai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

