Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Bank of America

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s previous close.
MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.62.
Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
