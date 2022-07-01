Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Bank of America

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

