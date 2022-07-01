Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $60.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as low as $43.48 and last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 47335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

