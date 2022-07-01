Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $60.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as low as $43.48 and last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 47335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,757,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of -71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

About Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

