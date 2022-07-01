MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $231,287,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $25,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,428,000 after acquiring an additional 220,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $71.66 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

