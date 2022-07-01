Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $172.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $59.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

