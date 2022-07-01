Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.79.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $315.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

