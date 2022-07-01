Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Guggenheim raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

