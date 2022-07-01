Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,800 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,670.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $21,315.00.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $11,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.