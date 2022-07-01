Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,800 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,670.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $21,315.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $11,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

