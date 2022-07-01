Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.52

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.52 and traded as low as $9.46. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 4,039 shares.

The company has a market cap of $184.83 million, a P/E ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 578,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.