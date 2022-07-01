Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $12.91

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $12.35. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 550 shares.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $588.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

