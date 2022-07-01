McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.84, but opened at $82.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 12,194 shares traded.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

