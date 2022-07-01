MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading 10% Higher

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 104,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 127,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.
About MedX Health (CVE:MDX)
Recommended Stories
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.