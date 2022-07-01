MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.72.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

