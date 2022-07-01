MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.72.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.