MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives $231.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKKGY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($221.28) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($234.04) to €225.00 ($239.36) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

