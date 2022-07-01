Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO Sells $406,770.00 in Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,729 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

