Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Trading Up 2.5%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $199.39 and last traded at $199.39. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.61.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day moving average of $253.15.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.86%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 722 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $135,894.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,913. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

