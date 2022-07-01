Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 98.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 119.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.34. The company has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

