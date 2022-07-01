Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

Shares of META stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.34.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

