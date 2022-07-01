Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Increased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.34.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

