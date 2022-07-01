Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) PT Lowered to GBX 195

Metal Tiger (LON:MTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTR opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.58. Metal Tiger has a twelve month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

About Metal Tiger (Get Rating)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

