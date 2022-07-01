Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) PT Lowered to GBX 195

Metal Tiger (LON:MTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of MTR opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.58. Metal Tiger has a twelve month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.
