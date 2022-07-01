MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525,024 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.05% of MetLife worth $29,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

