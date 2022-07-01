M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 236.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 234.50 ($2.88).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($2.91) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 217 ($2.66) to GBX 226 ($2.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 168.69 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 240.40 ($2.95). The stock has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81.

In other news, insider John W. Foley sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.64), for a total value of £51,213 ($62,830.33). Also, insider Kathryn McLeland bought 125,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £248,286.06 ($304,608.10).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

