M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives $222.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.59.

MGPUF has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded M&G to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of M&G to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.77) price objective (up previously from GBX 217 ($2.66)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. M&G has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.