MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,463.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donn S. Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,955,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,295,156.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,236. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of MGPI opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.20. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

