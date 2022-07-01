Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 14,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

