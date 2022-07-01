Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $96.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.