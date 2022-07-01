Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $50.00. The company traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $55.26, with a volume of 1678693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

