Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.42.

MU stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

