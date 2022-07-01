MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 6.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 8,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,613,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $634.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 3.50.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,114.59% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 420.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

