MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.56. MICT shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 138,631 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MICT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.
MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.
