MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.56. MICT shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 138,631 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MICT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MICT. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MICT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MICT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MICT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of MICT during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.

