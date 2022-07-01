Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

MBCN stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $147.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 17.0% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

