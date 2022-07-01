Mizuho Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $121.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $153.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UHS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $100.71 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.48.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,455,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

