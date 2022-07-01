Mizuho Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $63.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $103.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE THC opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.