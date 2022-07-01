Mizuho Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $63.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $103.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.
THC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.
NYSE THC opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
