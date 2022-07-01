Mizuho Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $84.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

NASDAQ MU opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

