Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average of $166.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,443,535 shares in the company, valued at $926,816,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $233,856,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,029 shares of company stock worth $52,960,095 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

