Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Moderna were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,626,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,029 shares of company stock valued at $52,960,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

