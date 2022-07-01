Monash Absolute Active Trust (ASX:MAAT) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Monash Absolute Active Trust (ASX:MAAT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

