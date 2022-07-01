Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) PT Lowered to €60.00 at Societe Generale

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €71.00 ($75.53) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MONRF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moncler from €62.00 ($65.96) to €59.50 ($63.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($65.96) to €58.00 ($61.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65. Moncler has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

