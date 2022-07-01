Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

